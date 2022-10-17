Through Oct. 16
1. Noah Gragson, 825.
2. Ty Gibbs, 762.
3. Justin Allgaier, 732.
4. AJ Allmendinger, 347.
5. Josh Berry, 313.
6. Austin Hill, 310.
7. John H. Nemechek, 206.
8. Sheldon Creed, 155.
9. Brandon Jones, 142.
10. Trevor Bayne, 130.
11. Cole Custer, 86.
12. Daniel Hemric, 66.
13. William Byron, 64.
14. Tyler Reddick, 54.
15. Sam Mayer, 53.
16. Kyle Larson, 39.
17. Ryan Sieg, 33.
18. Brandon Brown, 29.
19. Myatt Snider, 21.
20. Landon Cassill, 20.
21. Bayley Currey, 16.
22. Anthony Alfredo, 15.
23. Ross Chastain, 14.
24. Riley Herbst, 12.
25. Josh Bilicki, 10.
25. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 10.
25. Ryan Preece, 10.
28. Ryan Truex, 8.
29. Sammy Smith, 7.
30. Jeb Burton, 5.
30. Jeremy Clements, 5.
30. Stefan Parsons, 5.
33. Alex Bowman, 4.
33. Jade Buford, 4.
35. Joe Graf Jr, 3.
35. Andy Lally, 3.
37. Brett Moffitt, 2.
37. JJ Yeley, 2.
39. Drew Dollar, 1.
39. Timmy Hill, 1.
39. Matt Mills, 1.
39. Nicholas Sanchez, 1.
39. David Starr, 1.
39. Ryan Vargas, 1.
39. Kyle Weatherman, 1.
