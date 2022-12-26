Through Dec. 25
1. Noah Gragson, 1010.
2. Ty Gibbs, 990.
3. Justin Allgaier, 763.
4. Josh Berry, 356.
5. AJ Allmendinger, 348.
6. Austin Hill, 329.
7. Brandon Jones, 240.
8. John H. Nemechek, 206.
9. Trevor Bayne, 176.
10. Sheldon Creed, 155.
11. Cole Custer, 86.
12. Daniel Hemric, 66.
13. William Byron, 64.
14. Tyler Reddick, 54.
15. Sam Mayer, 53.
16. Kyle Larson, 39.
17. Ryan Sieg, 33.
18. Brandon Brown, 29.
19. Landon Cassill, 23.
20. Myatt Snider, 21.
21. Sammy Smith, 18.
22. Bayley Currey, 16.
23. Anthony Alfredo, 15.
24. Ross Chastain, 14.
25. Riley Herbst, 12.
26. Josh Bilicki, 10.
26. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 10.
26. Ryan Preece, 10.
29. Ryan Truex, 8.
30. Jeb Burton, 5.
30. Jeremy Clements, 5.
30. Stefan Parsons, 5.
30. Nicholas Sanchez, 5.
34. Alex Bowman, 4.
34. Jade Buford, 4.
36. Joe Graf Jr, 3.
36. Andy Lally, 3.
38. Brett Moffitt, 2.
38. JJ Yeley, 2.
40. Drew Dollar, 1.
40. Timmy Hill, 1.
40. Matt Mills, 1.
40. David Starr, 1.
40. Ryan Vargas, 1.
40. Kyle Weatherman, 1.
