Through March 27

1. Noah Gragson, 241.

2. AJ Allmendinger, 131.

3. Trevor Bayne, 100.

4. Cole Custer, 80.

5. Justin Allgaier, 75.

6. Austin Hill, 63.

7. Daniel Hemric, 48.

8. Brandon Jones, 36.

9. Sam Mayer, 28.

10. Sheldon Creed, 20.

11. Brandon Brown, 15.

12. Ross Chastain, 14.

12. Ty Gibbs, 14.

14. John H. Nemechek, 11.

15. Josh Bilicki, 10.

16. Ryan Sieg, 8.

17. Josh Berry, 4.

18. Joe Graf Jr, 3.

19. Myatt Snider, 2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you