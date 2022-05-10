Through May 9

PCT.LAPS
1Cole Custer37.980
2Ross Chastain30.414
3Ty Gibbs19.0349
4Trevor Bayne18.6100
5Noah Gragson16.8316
6John H. Nemechek16.6146
7Justin Allgaier12.5232
8AJ Allmendinger7.5142
9Austin Hill7.0130
10Brandon Jones6.6123
11Josh Berry3.565
12Josh Bilicki3.210
13Daniel Hemric2.748
14Sam Mayer2.648
15Sheldon Creed1.627
16Tyler Reddick1.42
17Jeffrey Earnhardt1.310
18Brandon Brown0.916
19Drew Dollar0.71
20Ryan Sieg0.58
21Stefan Parsons0.35
22Anthony Alfredo0.23
23Joe Graf Jr0.23
24Myatt Snider0.12
25JJ Yeley0.12
26David Starr0.11
27Matt Mills0.11
28Riley Herbst0.11

