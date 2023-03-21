Through March 20
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Austin Hill
|22.3
|187
|2
|John H. Nemechek
|15.6
|131
|3
|Chandler Smith
|15.1
|121
|4
|Sammy Smith
|12.7
|106
|5
|Cole Custer
|10.2
|85
|6
|Justin Allgaier
|10.1
|74
|7
|Austin Dillon
|6.7
|10
|8
|Sheldon Creed
|2.7
|20
|9
|Josh Berry
|2.6
|22
|10
|Anthony Alfredo
|2.3
|19
|11
|Sam Mayer
|2.3
|19
|12
|Justin Haley
|2.1
|6
|13
|Kyle Busch
|1.8
|7
|14
|Riley Herbst
|1.3
|11
|15
|Brandon Jones
|1.2
|10
|16
|David Starr
|0.7
|2
|17
|Parker Kligerman
|0.7
|6
|18
|Gray Gaulding
|0.3
|2
