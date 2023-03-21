Through March 20

PCT.LAPS
1Austin Hill22.3187
2John H. Nemechek15.6131
3Chandler Smith15.1121
4Sammy Smith12.7106
5Cole Custer10.285
6Justin Allgaier10.174
7Austin Dillon6.710
8Sheldon Creed2.720
9Josh Berry2.622
10Anthony Alfredo2.319
11Sam Mayer2.319
12Justin Haley2.16
13Kyle Busch1.87
14Riley Herbst1.311
15Brandon Jones1.210
16David Starr0.72
17Parker Kligerman0.76
18Gray Gaulding0.32

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

