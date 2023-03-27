Through March 26

PCT.LAPS
1AJ Allmendinger60.928
2Austin Hill22.0187
3John H. Nemechek14.8131
4Chandler Smith14.3121
5Sammy Smith12.0106
6Cole Custer9.685
7Justin Allgaier9.574
8Austin Dillon6.710
9Sheldon Creed4.536
10Josh Berry2.522
11William Byron2.21
12Anthony Alfredo2.219
13Sam Mayer2.219
14Justin Haley2.16
15Kyle Busch1.87
16Riley Herbst1.211
17Brandon Jones1.110
18Parker Kligerman0.87
19David Starr0.72
20Gray Gaulding0.32

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you