Through March 21
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Cole Custer
|48.5
|80
|2
|Noah Gragson
|28.1
|241
|3
|Trevor Bayne
|18.6
|100
|4
|AJ Allmendinger
|12.1
|104
|5
|Justin Allgaier
|8.8
|74
|6
|Josh Bilicki
|8.3
|10
|7
|Austin Hill
|7.5
|63
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|6.0
|48
|9
|Brandon Jones
|4.3
|36
|10
|Sam Mayer
|3.0
|25
|11
|John H. Nemechek
|2.8
|11
|12
|Sheldon Creed
|2.4
|20
|13
|Brandon Brown
|1.8
|15
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|1.5
|13
|15
|Ryan Sieg
|1.2
|8
|16
|Josh Berry
|0.5
|4
|17
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.4
|3
|18
|Myatt Snider
|0.2
|2
