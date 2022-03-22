Through March 21

PCT.LAPS
1Cole Custer48.580
2Noah Gragson28.1241
3Trevor Bayne18.6100
4AJ Allmendinger12.1104
5Justin Allgaier8.874
6Josh Bilicki8.310
7Austin Hill7.563
8Daniel Hemric6.048
9Brandon Jones4.336
10Sam Mayer3.025
11John H. Nemechek2.811
12Sheldon Creed2.420
13Brandon Brown1.815
14Ty Gibbs1.513
15Ryan Sieg1.28
16Josh Berry0.54
17Joe Graf Jr0.43
18Myatt Snider0.22

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

