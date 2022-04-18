Through April 17

PCT.LAPS
1Cole Custer37.980
2Ross Chastain30.414
3Ty Gibbs23.0325
4John H. Nemechek22.5146
5Noah Gragson18.7264
6Trevor Bayne18.6100
7AJ Allmendinger9.3131
8Josh Bilicki6.010
9Justin Allgaier5.576
10Brandon Jones4.664
11Austin Hill4.563
12Daniel Hemric3.648
13Sam Mayer2.028
14Sheldon Creed1.926
15Brandon Brown1.115
16Ryan Sieg0.68
17Stefan Parsons0.45
18Josh Berry0.45
19Joe Graf Jr0.23
20Myatt Snider0.12
21Riley Herbst0.11

