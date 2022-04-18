Through April 17
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Cole Custer
|37.9
|80
|2
|Ross Chastain
|30.4
|14
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|23.0
|325
|4
|John H. Nemechek
|22.5
|146
|5
|Noah Gragson
|18.7
|264
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|18.6
|100
|7
|AJ Allmendinger
|9.3
|131
|8
|Josh Bilicki
|6.0
|10
|9
|Justin Allgaier
|5.5
|76
|10
|Brandon Jones
|4.6
|64
|11
|Austin Hill
|4.5
|63
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|3.6
|48
|13
|Sam Mayer
|2.0
|28
|14
|Sheldon Creed
|1.9
|26
|15
|Brandon Brown
|1.1
|15
|16
|Ryan Sieg
|0.6
|8
|17
|Stefan Parsons
|0.4
|5
|18
|Josh Berry
|0.4
|5
|19
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.2
|3
|20
|Myatt Snider
|0.1
|2
|21
|Riley Herbst
|0.1
|1
