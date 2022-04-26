Through April 25
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Cole Custer
|37.9
|80
|2
|Ross Chastain
|30.4
|14
|3
|John H. Nemechek
|22.5
|146
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|22.1
|330
|5
|Trevor Bayne
|18.6
|100
|6
|Noah Gragson
|17.6
|271
|7
|AJ Allmendinger
|8.9
|137
|8
|Austin Hill
|8.6
|130
|9
|Josh Bilicki
|6.0
|10
|10
|Justin Allgaier
|5.9
|89
|11
|Brandon Jones
|4.2
|64
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|3.4
|48
|13
|Sam Mayer
|2.0
|30
|14
|Sheldon Creed
|1.8
|27
|15
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|1.3
|10
|16
|Brandon Brown
|1.1
|16
|17
|Drew Dollar
|0.7
|1
|18
|Josh Berry
|0.7
|10
|19
|Ryan Sieg
|0.6
|8
|20
|Stefan Parsons
|0.4
|5
|21
|Anthony Alfredo
|0.2
|3
|22
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.2
|3
|23
|JJ Yeley
|0.1
|2
|24
|Myatt Snider
|0.1
|2
|25
|David Starr
|0.1
|1
|26
|Riley Herbst
|0.1
|1
