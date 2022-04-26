Through April 25

PCT.LAPS
1Cole Custer37.980
2Ross Chastain30.414
3John H. Nemechek22.5146
4Ty Gibbs22.1330
5Trevor Bayne18.6100
6Noah Gragson17.6271
7AJ Allmendinger8.9137
8Austin Hill8.6130
9Josh Bilicki6.010
10Justin Allgaier5.989
11Brandon Jones4.264
12Daniel Hemric3.448
13Sam Mayer2.030
14Sheldon Creed1.827
15Jeffrey Earnhardt1.310
16Brandon Brown1.116
17Drew Dollar0.71
18Josh Berry0.710
19Ryan Sieg0.68
20Stefan Parsons0.45
21Anthony Alfredo0.23
22Joe Graf Jr0.23
23JJ Yeley0.12
24Myatt Snider0.12
25David Starr0.11
26Riley Herbst0.11

