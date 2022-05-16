Through May 15
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Cole Custer
|37.9
|80
|2
|Ross Chastain
|30.4
|14
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|19.0
|349
|4
|Trevor Bayne
|18.6
|100
|5
|Noah Gragson
|16.8
|316
|6
|John H. Nemechek
|16.6
|146
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|12.5
|232
|8
|AJ Allmendinger
|7.5
|142
|9
|Austin Hill
|7.0
|130
|10
|Brandon Jones
|6.6
|123
|11
|Josh Berry
|3.5
|65
|12
|Josh Bilicki
|3.2
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|2.7
|48
|14
|Sam Mayer
|2.6
|48
|15
|Sheldon Creed
|1.6
|27
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|1.4
|2
|17
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|1.3
|10
|18
|Brandon Brown
|0.9
|16
|19
|Drew Dollar
|0.7
|1
|20
|Ryan Sieg
|0.5
|8
|21
|Stefan Parsons
|0.3
|5
|22
|Anthony Alfredo
|0.2
|3
|23
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.2
|3
|24
|Myatt Snider
|0.1
|2
|25
|JJ Yeley
|0.1
|2
|26
|David Starr
|0.1
|1
|27
|Matt Mills
|0.1
|1
|28
|Riley Herbst
|0.1
|1
