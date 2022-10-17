Through Oct. 16

PCT.LAPS
1Cole Custer20.286
2Noah Gragson18.6825
3Ty Gibbs18.0762
4Justin Allgaier16.9732
5William Byron15.564
6Kyle Larson14.139
7John H. Nemechek12.9206
8Trevor Bayne9.0130
9Tyler Reddick7.854
10AJ Allmendinger7.7347
11Josh Berry7.1313
12Austin Hill6.9310
13Alex Bowman6.54
14Sheldon Creed4.0155
15Ross Chastain3.314
16Brandon Jones3.3142
17Josh Bilicki1.610
18Daniel Hemric1.666
19Ryan Preece1.610
20Sam Mayer1.253
21Sammy Smith1.07
22Andy Lally0.93
23Ryan Sieg0.833
24Ryan Truex0.88
25Brandon Brown0.829
26Drew Dollar0.71
27Jeffrey Earnhardt0.510
28Landon Cassill0.520
29Myatt Snider0.521
30Bayley Currey0.416
31Anthony Alfredo0.415
32Jade Buford0.34
33Riley Herbst0.312
34Stefan Parsons0.25
35Timmy Hill0.11
36Jeb Burton0.15
37Jeremy Clements0.15
38Nicholas Sanchez0.11
39Joe Graf Jr0.13
40Brett Moffitt0.12
41JJ Yeley0.12
42Matt Mills0.01
43David Starr0.01
44Kyle Weatherman0.01
45Ryan Vargas0.01

