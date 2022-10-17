Through Oct. 16
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Cole Custer
|20.2
|86
|2
|Noah Gragson
|18.6
|825
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|18.0
|762
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|16.9
|732
|5
|William Byron
|15.5
|64
|6
|Kyle Larson
|14.1
|39
|7
|John H. Nemechek
|12.9
|206
|8
|Trevor Bayne
|9.0
|130
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|7.8
|54
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|7.7
|347
|11
|Josh Berry
|7.1
|313
|12
|Austin Hill
|6.9
|310
|13
|Alex Bowman
|6.5
|4
|14
|Sheldon Creed
|4.0
|155
|15
|Ross Chastain
|3.3
|14
|16
|Brandon Jones
|3.3
|142
|17
|Josh Bilicki
|1.6
|10
|18
|Daniel Hemric
|1.6
|66
|19
|Ryan Preece
|1.6
|10
|20
|Sam Mayer
|1.2
|53
|21
|Sammy Smith
|1.0
|7
|22
|Andy Lally
|0.9
|3
|23
|Ryan Sieg
|0.8
|33
|24
|Ryan Truex
|0.8
|8
|25
|Brandon Brown
|0.8
|29
|26
|Drew Dollar
|0.7
|1
|27
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0.5
|10
|28
|Landon Cassill
|0.5
|20
|29
|Myatt Snider
|0.5
|21
|30
|Bayley Currey
|0.4
|16
|31
|Anthony Alfredo
|0.4
|15
|32
|Jade Buford
|0.3
|4
|33
|Riley Herbst
|0.3
|12
|34
|Stefan Parsons
|0.2
|5
|35
|Timmy Hill
|0.1
|1
|36
|Jeb Burton
|0.1
|5
|37
|Jeremy Clements
|0.1
|5
|38
|Nicholas Sanchez
|0.1
|1
|39
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.1
|3
|40
|Brett Moffitt
|0.1
|2
|41
|JJ Yeley
|0.1
|2
|42
|Matt Mills
|0.0
|1
|43
|David Starr
|0.0
|1
|44
|Kyle Weatherman
|0.0
|1
|45
|Ryan Vargas
|0.0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.