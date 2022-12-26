Through Dec. 25

PCT.LAPS
1Cole Custer20.286
2Ty Gibbs20.2990
3Noah Gragson19.71010
4William Byron15.564
5Justin Allgaier15.2763
6Kyle Larson14.139
7John H. Nemechek12.9206
8Trevor Bayne10.7176
9Tyler Reddick7.854
10Josh Berry7.0356
11AJ Allmendinger6.7348
12Alex Bowman6.54
13Austin Hill6.4329
14Brandon Jones4.8240
15Sheldon Creed3.4155
16Ross Chastain3.314
17Josh Bilicki1.610
18Ryan Preece1.610
19Sammy Smith1.518
20Daniel Hemric1.466
21Sam Mayer1.153
22Andy Lally0.93
23Ryan Truex0.88
24Drew Dollar0.71
25Ryan Sieg0.733
26Brandon Brown0.729
27Jeffrey Earnhardt0.510
28Landon Cassill0.523
29Myatt Snider0.421
30Bayley Currey0.316
31Anthony Alfredo0.315
32Jade Buford0.34
33Nicholas Sanchez0.35
34Riley Herbst0.212
35Stefan Parsons0.15
36Jeb Burton0.15
37Jeremy Clements0.15
38Timmy Hill0.11
39Brett Moffitt0.12
40Joe Graf Jr0.13
41JJ Yeley0.02
42Matt Mills0.01
43David Starr0.01
44Kyle Weatherman0.01
45Ryan Vargas0.01

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

