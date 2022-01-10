agate AP NASCAR Xfinity Manufacturer Standings Sportradar Jan 10, 2022 1 hr ago Through Jan. 91. Chevrolet, 1222 (16). 2. Toyota, 1181 (12).3. Ford, 1099 (5). Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Trending Video Recommended for you Get your rewards Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country. Shop Local Your guide to local shopping, eating and living in and around North Andover. Click Here COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries South Boston - Born in Belmont... Methuen - Hervey J. Roy Jr., a... Formerly of Andover - Ara Shre... Andover - Arthur Awley, Jr. of... Newbury - Henry E. Welch, age ... Featured Homes of the Week +5 The Kellingrove Estate, Salem, N.H.