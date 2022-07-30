Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Speedway, Ind.
Lap length: 2.44 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 62 laps, 42 points.
2. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 62, 0.
3. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 62, 41.
4. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 62, 0.
5. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 62, 0.
6. (3) Riley Herbst, Ford, 62, 37.
7. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 62, 31.
8. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 62, 34.
9. (9) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 62, 28.
10. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 62, 37.
11. (11) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 62, 26.
12. (14) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 62, 34.
13. (12) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 62, 31.
14. (8) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 62, 37.
15. (36) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 62, 22.
16. (17) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 62, 21.
17. (30) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, 62, 20.
18. (26) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 62, 22.
19. (29) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 62, 18.
20. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 62, 0.
21. (34) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 62, 20.
22. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 62, 15.
23. (15) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 62, 17.
24. (19) Miguel Paludo, Chevrolet, 62, 13.
25. (22) Andy Lally, Ford, 62, 12.
26. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 62, 0.
27. (31) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 62, 10.
28. (35) Patrick Gallagher, Ford, 62, 10.
29. (23) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 62, 14.
30. (28) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 62, 9.
31. (32) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 62, 6.
32. (24) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 61, 0.
33. (25) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 61, 13.
34. (38) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, suspension, 58, 3.
35. (13) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, engine, 28, 0.
36. (33) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 17, 1.
37. (37) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, accident, 11, 0.
38. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, garage, 0, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.827 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 35 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 2.084 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 11 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A.Allmendinger 0-15; T.Gibbs 16; N.Gragson 17-22; A.Bowman 23-24; J.Allgaier 25-28; A.Allmendinger 29-37; J.Berry 38-42; A.Bowman 43-44; A.Allmendinger 45-62
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 42 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 5 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 4 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 4 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: T.Gibbs, 4; A.Allmendinger, 3; J.Allgaier, 3; N.Gragson, 3; J.Berry, 2; A.Hill, 2; B.Jones, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Allmendinger, 789; 2. J.Allgaier, 772; 3. T.Gibbs, 759; 4. J.Berry, 697; 5. N.Gragson, 694; 6. A.Hill, 628; 7. B.Jones, 596; 8. S.Mayer, 574; 9. R.Herbst, 555; 10. D.Hemric, 512; 11. L.Cassill, 477; 12. R.Sieg, 471; 13. S.Creed, 421; 14. A.Alfredo, 396; 15. B.Brown, 388; 16. B.Moffitt, 383.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
