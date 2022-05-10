Through May 9
1. AJ Allmendinger, 464 (1).
2. Noah Gragson, 439 (2).
3. Ty Gibbs, 423 (3).
4. Justin Allgaier, 372 (1).
5. Josh Berry, 371 (1).
6. Brandon Jones, 347 (1).
7. Sam Mayer, 333 (0).
8. Riley Herbst, 318 (0).
9. Ryan Sieg, 317 (0).
10. Austin Hill, 302 (1).
11. Landon Cassill, 299 (0).
12. Daniel Hemric, 286 (0).
13. Anthony Alfredo, 264 (0).
14. Jeb Burton, 224 (0).
15. Sheldon Creed, 218 (0).
16. Brett Moffitt, 215 (0).
17. Brandon Brown, 206 (0).
18. Alex Labbe, 182 (0).
19. Myatt Snider, 159 (0).
20. Jeremy Clements, 159 (0).
21. JJ Yeley, 140 (0).
22. Kyle Weatherman, 138 (0).
23. Bayley Currey, 126 (0).
24. Ryan Vargas, 123 (0).
25. Joe Graf Jr, 116 (0).
26. Trevor Bayne, 109 (0).
27. Mason Massey, 107 (0).
28. Jade Buford, 103 (0).
29. Kyle Sieg, 99 (0).
30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 95 (0).
31. Stefan Parsons, 94 (0).
32. Ryan Truex, 89 (0).
33. Josh Williams, 82 (0).
34. Parker Retzlaff, 78 (0).
35. Matt Mills, 71 (0).
36. Ryan Ellis, 67 (0).
37. Joey Gase, 67 (0).
38. Tommy Joe Martins, 63 (0).
39. Shane Lee, 58 (0).
40. David Starr, 56 (0).
41. Josh Bilicki, 39 (0).
42. Sage Karam, 37 (0).
43. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
44. Miguel Paludo, 28 (0).
45. Preston Pardus, 28 (0).
46. Derek Griffith, 27 (0).
47. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
48. Jesse Iwuji, 24 (0).
49. Parker Chase, 21 (0).
50. Patrick Emerling, 17 (0).
51. Gray Gaulding, 16 (0).
52. Patrick Gallagher, 15 (0).
53. Cj McLaughlin, 15 (0).
54. Rajah Caruth, 14 (0).
55. Caesar Bacarella, 13 (0).
56. Nicholas Sanchez, 11 (0).
57. Scott Heckert, 6 (0).
58. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).
59. Brennan Poole, 3 (0).
60. Natalie Decker, 2 (0).
61. Howie Disavino III, 1 (0).
62. Will Rodgers, 1 (0).
