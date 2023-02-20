Through Feb. 19
1. Austin Hill, 58 (1).
2. Justin Allgaier, 52 (0).
3. John H. Nemechek, 40 (0).
4. Riley Herbst, 35 (0).
5. Chandler Smith, 34 (0).
6. Parker Retzlaff, 33 (0).
7. Myatt Snider, 33 (0).
8. Jeb Burton, 33 (0).
9. Joe Graf Jr, 30 (0).
10. Cole Custer, 30 (0).
11. Brandon Jones, 30 (0).
12. Ryan Sieg, 29 (0).
13. Stefan Parsons, 24 (0).
14. Josh Williams, 22 (0).
15. Parker Chase, 21 (0).
16. Jeremy Clements, 20 (0).
17. Josh Berry, 20 (0).
18. Joey Gase, 19 (0).
19. Sam Mayer, 19 (0).
20. Sammy Smith, 18 (0).
21. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).
22. Parker Kligerman, 17 (0).
23. Kyle Sieg, 16 (0).
24. David Starr, 15 (0).
25. Brett Moffitt, 14 (0).
26. Anthony Alfredo, 13 (0).
27. Jade Buford, 12 (0).
28. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 9 (0).
29. Sheldon Creed, 8 (0).
30. Jesse Iwuji, 7 (0).
31. Cj McLaughlin, 6 (0).
32. Kaz Grala, 5 (0).
33. Brennan Poole, 4 (0).
34. Ryan Ellis, 2 (0).
35. Daniel Hemric, 1 (0).
36. Blaine Perkins, 1 (0).
37. Bayley Currey, 1 (0).
