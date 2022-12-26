Through Dec. 25
1. Ty Gibbs, 4040 (7).
2. Noah Gragson, 4035 (8).
3. Justin Allgaier, 4034 (3).
4. Josh Berry, 4024 (3).
5. AJ Allmendinger, 2333 (5).
6. Austin Hill, 2273 (2).
7. Sam Mayer, 2239 (0).
8. Brandon Jones, 2221 (1).
9. Daniel Hemric, 2220 (0).
10. Riley Herbst, 2197 (0).
11. Ryan Sieg, 2126 (0).
12. Jeremy Clements, 2069 (1).
13. Landon Cassill, 779 (0).
14. Sheldon Creed, 751 (0).
15. Anthony Alfredo, 633 (0).
16. Jeb Burton, 560 (0).
17. Brandon Brown, 538 (0).
18. Myatt Snider, 527 (0).
19. Alex Labbe, 461 (0).
20. Bayley Currey, 428 (0).
21. Brett Moffitt, 416 (0).
22. Kyle Weatherman, 369 (0).
23. Trevor Bayne, 357 (0).
24. JJ Yeley, 345 (0).
25. Josh Williams, 314 (0).
26. Ryan Vargas, 303 (0).
27. Joe Graf Jr, 284 (0).
28. Mason Massey, 256 (0).
29. Kyle Sieg, 232 (0).
30. Sammy Smith, 230 (0).
31. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 200 (0).
32. David Starr, 199 (0).
33. Parker Retzlaff, 172 (0).
34. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).
35. Nicholas Sanchez, 156 (0).
36. Ryan Ellis, 155 (0).
37. Sage Karam, 152 (0).
38. Joey Gase, 147 (0).
39. Cj McLaughlin, 143 (0).
40. Jade Buford, 127 (0).
41. Patrick Emerling, 125 (0).
42. Preston Pardus, 100 (0).
43. Jesse Iwuji, 94 (0).
44. Derek Griffith, 92 (0).
45. Andy Lally, 89 (0).
46. Tommy Joe Martins, 87 (0).
47. Shane Lee, 71 (0).
48. Scott Heckert, 65 (0).
49. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).
50. Patrick Gallagher, 48 (0).
51. Garrett Smithley, 47 (0).
52. Howie Disavino III, 44 (0).
53. James Davison, 43 (0).
54. Caesar Bacarella, 37 (0).
55. Parker Chase, 31 (0).
56. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
57. BJ McLeod, 29 (0).
58. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
59. Daniil Kvyat, 22 (0).
60. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).
61. Dillon Bassett, 19 (0).
62. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).
63. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).
64. Dawson Cram, 13 (0).
65. Julia Landauer, 10 (0).
66. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 10 (0).
67. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).
68. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).
69. Bobby McCarty, 6 (0).
70. Chad Finchum, 6 (0).
71. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).
72. Marco Andretti, 1 (0).
73. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).
