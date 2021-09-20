Through Sept. 19
1. Austin Cindric, 2044 (5).
2. AJ Allmendinger, 2044 (4).
3. Justin Allgaier, 2020 (2).
4. Noah Gragson, 2017 (2).
5. Justin Haley, 2015 (1).
6. Daniel Hemric, 2014 (0).
7. Jeb Burton, 2009 (1).
8. Harrison Burton, 2008 (0).
9. Myatt Snider, 2005 (1).
10. Brandon Jones, 2003 (0).
11. Riley Herbst, 2001 (0).
12. Jeremy Clements, 2000 (0).
13. Ty Gibbs, 526 (3).
14. Michael Annett, 524 (0).
15. Brandon Brown, 504 (0).
16. Ryan Sieg, 502 (0).
17. Josh Berry, 450 (1).
18. Alex Labbe, 409 (0).
19. Josh Williams, 409 (0).
20. Tommy Joe Martins, 404 (0).
21. Landon Cassill, 379 (0).
22. Jade Buford, 352 (0).
23. Brett Moffitt, 343 (0).
24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 253 (0).
25. Kyle Weatherman, 249 (0).
26. Ryan Vargas, 234 (0).
27. Colby Howard, 225 (0).
28. David Starr, 215 (0).
29. Matt Mills, 208 (0).
30. Joe Graf Jr, 206 (0).
31. Jesse Little, 202 (0).
32. Ty Dillon, 193 (0).
33. JJ Yeley, 188 (0).
34. Sam Mayer, 186 (0).
35. Gray Gaulding, 138 (0).
36. Andy Lally, 127 (0).
37. Stefan Parsons, 103 (0).
38. Santino Ferrucci, 102 (0).
39. Brandon Gdovic, 101 (0).
40. Cody Ware, 92 (0).
41. Mason Massey, 89 (0).
42. Preston Pardus, 78 (0).
43. Colin Garrett, 60 (0).
44. Chad Finchum, 57 (0).
45. Ryan Ellis, 53 (0).
46. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).
47. Jason White, 50 (0).
48. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).
49. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).
50. Blaine Perkins, 39 (0).
51. Sage Karam, 38 (0).
52. Caesar Bacarella, 32 (0).
53. Will Rodgers, 32 (0).
54. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).
55. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).
56. Carson Ware, 30 (0).
57. Stephen Leicht, 29 (0).
58. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).
59. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).
60. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 23 (0).
61. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
62. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).
63. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).
64. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
65. Patrick Emerling, 12 (0).
66. Boris Said, 6 (0).
67. Dave Smith, 4 (0).
68. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
69. Michael Munley, 2 (0).
70. Joey Gase, 2 (0).