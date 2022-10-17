Through Oct. 16
1. Noah Gragson, 3109 (7).
2. Ty Gibbs, 3090 (5).
3. Justin Allgaier, 3080 (3).
4. Josh Berry, 3069 (3).
5. Austin Hill, 3065 (2).
6. AJ Allmendinger, 3064 (5).
7. Brandon Jones, 3053 (1).
8. Sam Mayer, 3044 (0).
9. Daniel Hemric, 2122 (0).
10. Riley Herbst, 2099 (0).
11. Ryan Sieg, 2099 (0).
12. Jeremy Clements, 2068 (1).
13. Landon Cassill, 695 (0).
14. Sheldon Creed, 654 (0).
15. Anthony Alfredo, 595 (0).
16. Brandon Brown, 519 (0).
17. Jeb Burton, 492 (0).
18. Myatt Snider, 477 (0).
19. Alex Labbe, 418 (0).
20. Brett Moffitt, 416 (0).
21. Bayley Currey, 385 (0).
22. JJ Yeley, 334 (0).
23. Kyle Weatherman, 320 (0).
24. Trevor Bayne, 312 (0).
25. Ryan Vargas, 295 (0).
26. Josh Williams, 270 (0).
27. Joe Graf Jr, 260 (0).
28. Mason Massey, 239 (0).
29. Kyle Sieg, 215 (0).
30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 200 (0).
31. David Starr, 183 (0).
32. Sammy Smith, 168 (0).
33. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).
34. Ryan Ellis, 155 (0).
35. Sage Karam, 152 (0).
36. Parker Retzlaff, 135 (0).
37. Joey Gase, 134 (0).
38. Jade Buford, 127 (0).
39. Cj McLaughlin, 124 (0).
40. Patrick Emerling, 106 (0).
41. Preston Pardus, 100 (0).
42. Jesse Iwuji, 94 (0).
43. Andy Lally, 89 (0).
44. Tommy Joe Martins, 87 (0).
45. Nicholas Sanchez, 79 (0).
46. Shane Lee, 71 (0).
47. Derek Griffith, 70 (0).
48. Scott Heckert, 65 (0).
49. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).
50. Patrick Gallagher, 48 (0).
51. Garrett Smithley, 47 (0).
52. James Davison, 43 (0).
53. Caesar Bacarella, 37 (0).
54. Howie Disavino III, 35 (0).
55. Parker Chase, 31 (0).
56. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
57. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
58. BJ McLeod, 23 (0).
59. Daniil Kvyat, 22 (0).
60. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).
61. Dillon Bassett, 18 (0).
62. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).
63. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).
64. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 10 (0).
65. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).
66. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).
67. Dawson Cram, 7 (0).
68. Bobby McCarty, 6 (0).
69. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).
70. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).
71. Julia Landauer, 1 (0).
72. Marco Andretti, 1 (0).
73. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).
