Through April 17
1. AJ Allmendinger, 342 (1).
2. Ty Gibbs, 322 (3).
3. Noah Gragson, 300 (1).
4. Brandon Jones, 253 (1).
5. Josh Berry, 248 (0).
6. Sam Mayer, 235 (0).
7. Justin Allgaier, 233 (0).
8. Daniel Hemric, 227 (0).
9. Ryan Sieg, 227 (0).
10. Austin Hill, 226 (1).
11. Riley Herbst, 212 (0).
12. Landon Cassill, 201 (0).
13. Anthony Alfredo, 186 (0).
14. Brandon Brown, 174 (0).
15. Sheldon Creed, 172 (0).
16. Jeb Burton, 157 (0).
17. Brett Moffitt, 139 (0).
18. Jeremy Clements, 129 (0).
19. Alex Labbe, 121 (0).
20. Myatt Snider, 113 (0).
21. JJ Yeley, 113 (0).
22. Trevor Bayne, 109 (0).
23. Kyle Weatherman, 103 (0).
24. Jade Buford, 103 (0).
25. Bayley Currey, 91 (0).
26. Mason Massey, 88 (0).
27. Ryan Vargas, 79 (0).
28. Ryan Truex, 78 (0).
29. Joe Graf Jr, 77 (0).
30. Kyle Sieg, 75 (0).
31. Stefan Parsons, 70 (0).
32. Parker Retzlaff, 58 (0).
33. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 57 (0).
34. Matt Mills, 53 (0).
35. Josh Williams, 49 (0).
36. Joey Gase, 46 (0).
37. Ryan Ellis, 45 (0).
38. Tommy Joe Martins, 43 (0).
39. David Starr, 40 (0).
40. Sage Karam, 37 (0).
41. Shane Lee, 35 (0).
42. Josh Bilicki, 30 (0).
43. Miguel Paludo, 28 (0).
44. Preston Pardus, 28 (0).
45. Derek Griffith, 27 (0).
46. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
47. Jesse Iwuji, 24 (0).
48. Parker Chase, 21 (0).
49. Patrick Gallagher, 15 (0).
50. Cj McLaughlin, 15 (0).
51. Rajah Caruth, 13 (0).
52. Nicholas Sanchez, 11 (0).
53. Scott Heckert, 6 (0).
54. Brennan Poole, 3 (0).
55. Natalie Decker, 2 (0).
56. Howie Disavino III, 1 (0).
57. Drew Dollar, 1 (0).
58. Will Rodgers, 1 (0).
59. Caesar Bacarella, 1 (0).
