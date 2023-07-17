Through July 16
1. John H. Nemechek, 730 (4).
2. Austin Hill, 697 (3).
3. Justin Allgaier, 670 (1).
4. Cole Custer, 656 (2).
5. Chandler Smith, 569 (1).
6. Josh Berry, 544 (0).
7. Daniel Hemric, 510 (0).
8. Sammy Smith, 505 (1).
9. Sam Mayer, 502 (0).
10. Sheldon Creed, 484 (0).
11. Riley Herbst, 457 (0).
12. Parker Kligerman, 439 (0).
13. Jeb Burton, 423 (1).
14. Brett Moffitt, 415 (0).
15. Brandon Jones, 397 (0).
16. Kaz Grala, 340 (0).
17. Parker Retzlaff, 338 (0).
18. Ryan Sieg, 328 (0).
19. Jeremy Clements, 312 (0).
20. Josh Williams, 264 (0).
21. Joe Graf Jr, 232 (0).
22. Kyle Sieg, 230 (0).
23. Anthony Alfredo, 219 (0).
24. Ryan Truex, 197 (1).
25. Ryan Ellis, 192 (0).
26. Brennan Poole, 184 (0).
27. Kyle Weatherman, 176 (0).
28. Alex Labbe, 166 (0).
29. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 160 (0).
30. Blaine Perkins, 143 (0).
31. Connor Mosack, 120 (0).
32. Patrick Emerling, 119 (0).
33. Gray Gaulding, 104 (0).
34. Derek Kraus, 88 (0).
35. Joey Gase, 84 (0).
36. Garrett Smithley, 69 (0).
37. Myatt Snider, 67 (0).
38. Stefan Parsons, 67 (0).
39. Josh Bilicki, 63 (0).
40. Parker Chase, 55 (0).
41. Miguel Paludo, 48 (0).
42. Mason Massey, 45 (0).
43. Cj McLaughlin, 43 (0).
44. Leland Honeyman, 43 (0).
45. David Starr, 39 (0).
46. Caesar Bacarella, 32 (0).
47. Preston Pardus, 32 (0).
48. Sage Karam, 32 (0).
49. Alex Guenette, 22 (0).
50. Dylan Lupton, 21 (0).
51. Brad Perez, 21 (0).
52. Jade Buford, 13 (0).
53. Spencer Pumpelly, 9 (0).
54. Jesse Iwuji, 7 (0).
55. Brent Sherman, 3 (0).
56. Natalie Decker, 3 (0).
57. Dexter Stacey, 2 (0).
58. Chad Finchum, 2 (0).
59. Greg Van Alst, 2 (0).
60. Andre Castro, 1 (0).
61. Justin Marks, 1 (0).
87. Dawson Cram, -7 (0).
