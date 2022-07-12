Through July 11
1. AJ Allmendinger, 669 (2).
2. Ty Gibbs, 640 (4).
3. Justin Allgaier, 639 (2).
4. Josh Berry, 605 (2).
5. Noah Gragson, 602 (2).
6. Austin Hill, 539 (2).
7. Brandon Jones, 528 (1).
8. Sam Mayer, 490 (0).
9. Riley Herbst, 482 (0).
10. Daniel Hemric, 454 (0).
11. Ryan Sieg, 422 (0).
12. Landon Cassill, 421 (0).
13. Anthony Alfredo, 341 (0).
14. Sheldon Creed, 326 (0).
15. Brandon Brown, 321 (0).
16. Brett Moffitt, 320 (0).
17. Jeb Burton, 320 (0).
18. Myatt Snider, 281 (0).
19. Alex Labbe, 269 (0).
20. Jeremy Clements, 267 (0).
21. Bayley Currey, 203 (0).
22. JJ Yeley, 201 (0).
23. Trevor Bayne, 194 (0).
24. Ryan Vargas, 183 (0).
25. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 163 (0).
26. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).
27. Josh Williams, 159 (0).
28. Joe Graf Jr, 158 (0).
29. Kyle Weatherman, 140 (0).
30. Mason Massey, 139 (0).
31. Kyle Sieg, 132 (0).
32. Jade Buford, 127 (0).
33. Ryan Ellis, 111 (0).
34. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).
35. David Starr, 87 (0).
36. Joey Gase, 78 (0).
37. Shane Lee, 71 (0).
38. Tommy Joe Martins, 63 (0).
39. Jesse Iwuji, 58 (0).
40. Patrick Emerling, 55 (0).
41. Preston Pardus, 54 (0).
42. Andy Lally, 52 (0).
43. Sage Karam, 45 (0).
44. Cj McLaughlin, 41 (0).
45. Miguel Paludo, 39 (0).
46. Patrick Gallagher, 33 (0).
47. Parker Chase, 31 (0).
48. Scott Heckert, 30 (0).
49. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
50. Derek Griffith, 27 (0).
51. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
52. Caesar Bacarella, 22 (0).
53. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).
54. Sammy Smith, 18 (0).
55. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).
56. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).
57. Garrett Smithley, 16 (0).
58. BJ McLeod, 9 (0).
59. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).
60. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).
61. Dillon Bassett, 7 (0).
62. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).
63. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).
64. Howie Disavino III, 1 (0).
65. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).
