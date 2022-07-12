Through July 11
1. Ty Gibbs, 3.
2. AJ Allmendinger, 2.
3. Anthony Alfredo, 1.
3. Trevor Bayne, 1.
3. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 1.
3. Noah Gragson, 1.
3. Daniel Hemric, 1.
3. Riley Herbst, 1.
3. Brandon Jones, 1.
3. Kyle Larson, 1.
3. Sam Mayer, 1.
Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 2:45 pm
