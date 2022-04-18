Feb. 19 — Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Hill)
Feb. 26 — Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)
March 5 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)
March 12 — United Rentals 200 (Noah Gragson)
March 19 — Nalley Cars 250 (Ty Gibbs)
March 26 — Pit Boss 250 (AJ Allmendinger)
April 2 — ToyotaCare 250 (Ty Gibbs)
April 8 — Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com (Brandon Jones)
April 23 — Ag-Pro 300, Talladega, Ala.
April 30 — A-GAME 200, Dover, Del.
May 7 — Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington, S.C.
May 21 — SRS Distribution 250, Fort Worth, Texas
May 28 — Alsco Uniforms 300, Concord, N.C.
June 4 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Portland, Portland, Ore.
June 25 — Tennessee Lottery 250, Lebanon, Tenn.
July 2 — Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 9 — Alsco Uniforms 250, Hampton, Ga.
July 16 — NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire, Loudon, N.H.
July 23 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.
July 30 — Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.
Aug. 6 — NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 20 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 26 — Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 3 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 10 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
Sept. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 24 — Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 1 — Sparks 300, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 8 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Charlotte, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 15 — Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas
Oct. 22 — Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.
Oct. 29 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.
