Feb. 18 — Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Hill)
Feb. 25 — Production Alliance Group 300 (John H. Nemechek)
March 4 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (Austin Hill)
March 11 — United Rentals 200 (Sammy Smith)
March 18 — RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (Austin Hill)
March 25 — Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today (AJ Allmendinger)
April 1 — ToyotaCare 250 (Chandler Smith)
April 15 — Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 (John H. Nemechek)
April 22 — Ag-Pro 300 (Jeb Burton)
April 29 — A-GAME 200 (Ryan Truex)
May 13 — Shriners Children’s 200 (Kyle Larson)
May 29 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (Justin Allgaier)
June 3 — Pacific Office Automation 147 (Cole Custer)
June 10 — DoorDash 250 (Aric Almirola)
June 24 — Tennessee Lottery 250, Lebanon, Tenn.
July 1 — The Loop 121, Chicago
July 8 — Alsco Uniforms 250, Hampton, Ga.
July 15 — Crayon 200, Loudon, N.H.
July 22 — Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Long Pond, Pa.
July 29 — Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Aug. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 12 — Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.
Aug. 19 — Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 25 — Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 2 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 9 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
Sept. 15 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 23 — Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 7 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 14 — Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas
Oct. 21 — Contender Boats 250, Homestead, Fla.
Oct. 28 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 4 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.
