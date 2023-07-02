Saturday
At Chicago Street Course
Chicago.
Lap length: 2.20 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 25 laps, 60 points.
2. (3) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 25, 53.
3. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 25, 49.
4. (7) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 25, 45.
5. (5) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 25, 46.
6. (8) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 25, 40.
7. (9) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 25, 37.
8. (16) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 25, 33.
9. (10) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 25, 32.
10. (25) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 25, 28.
11. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 25, 26.
12. (13) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 25, 25.
13. (17) Miguel Paludo, Chevrolet, 25, 24.
14. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 25, 23.
15. (18) Alex Guenette, Chevrolet, 25, 22.
16. (26) Parker Chase, Toyota, 25, 21.
17. (29) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 25, 20.
18. (14) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 25, 19.
19. (31) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 25, 18.
20. (37) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 25, 17.
21. (19) Alex Labbe, Ford, 25, 16.
22. (11) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 25, 15.
23. (23) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 25, 14.
24. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford, 25, 13.
25. (24) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 25, 12.
26. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 25, 11.
27. (34) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 25, 10.
28. (22) Spencer Pumpelly, Chevrolet, 25, 9.
29. (21) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 25, 8.
30. (30) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 25, 7.
31. (20) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 25, 6.
32. (27) Brad Perez, Toyota, 25, 5.
33. (35) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 25, 4.
34. (38) Brent Sherman, Ford, 25, 3.
35. (4) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 25, 8.
36. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 22, 1.
37. (28) Andre Casto, Chevrolet, accident, 16, 1.
38. (12) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 56.905 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 2 minutes, 40 seconds.
Margin of Victory: Under Caution.
Caution Flags: 3 for 0 laps.
Lead Changes: 0 among 1 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Custer 0-25
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Custer, 1 time for 25 laps.
Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 2; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 638; 2. A.Hill, 622; 3. C.Custer, 594; 4. J.Allgaier, 593; 5. C.Smith, 498; 6. J.Berry, 484; 7. S.Mayer, 448; 8. S.Creed, 445; 9. D.Hemric, 436; 10. S.Smith, 435; 11. R.Herbst, 429; 12. P.Kligerman, 403; 13. J.Burton, 369; 14. B.Moffitt, 361; 15. B.Jones, 355; 16. R.Sieg, 315.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
