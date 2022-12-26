Through Dec. 25

1. Noah Gragson, 8.

2. Ty Gibbs, 7.

3. AJ Allmendinger, 5.

4. Justin Allgaier, 3.

4. Josh Berry, 3.

6. Austin Hill, 2.

7. Jeremy Clements, 1.

7. Cole Custer, 1.

7. Brandon Jones, 1.

7. Kyle Larson, 1.

7. Tyler Reddick, 1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you