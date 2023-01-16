Through Jan. 15

1. Noah Gragson, 8.

2. Ty Gibbs, 7.

3. AJ Allmendinger, 5.

4. Justin Allgaier, 3.

4. Josh Berry, 3.

6. Austin Hill, 2.

7. Jeremy Clements, 1.

7. Cole Custer, 1.

7. Brandon Jones, 1.

7. Kyle Larson, 1.

7. Tyler Reddick, 1.

