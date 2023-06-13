Through June 12

1. Austin Hill, 3.

2. John H. Nemechek, 2.

3. Justin Allgaier, 1.

3. AJ Allmendinger, 1.

3. Aric Almirola, 1.

3. Jeb Burton, 1.

3. Cole Custer, 1.

3. Kyle Larson, 1.

3. Chandler Smith, 1.

3. Sammy Smith, 1.

3. Ryan Truex, 1.

