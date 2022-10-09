|Nashville
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Nashville, Bunbury, 5, 53rd minute.
Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.
Yellow Cards_McCarty, Nashville, 9th; Anunga, Nashville, 55th; Sapong, Nashville, 81st.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Ryan Graves, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.
Lineups
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Shaquell Moore, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann (Jack Maher, 46th); Sean Davis, Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal (Eric Miller, 68th), Dax McCarty (Brian Anunga, 46th); Teal Bunbury (C.J. Sapong, 74th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Anibal Godoy, 79th).
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Giorgio Chiellini, Ryan Hollingshead (Franco Escobar, 78th), Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura; Kellyn Acosta (Jhegson Mendez, 78th), Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango (Kwadwo Opoku, 60th), Latif Blessing (Jose Cifuentes, 60th), Denis Bouanga, Carlos Vela (Cristian Tello, 40th).
