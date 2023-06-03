|Nashville
|1
|1
|—
|2
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Nashville, Norris, 9th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Obrian, 2 (Farfan), 25th.
Second Half_3, Nashville, Mukhtar, 10 (Lovitz), 77th.
Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer.
Yellow Cards_Norris, FC Dallas, 43rd; Gregus, Nashville, 88th; Washington, Nashville, 90th+6.
Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Jeffrey Swartzel, Greg Dopka. 4th Official_Gianni Facchini.
A_16,890.
Lineups
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman (Josh Bauer, 58th); Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy (Jan Gregus, 84th), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Randall Leal, 67th), Fafa Picault (Jacob Shaffelburg, 67th); Teal Bunbury (Taylor Washington, 84th).
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Sam Junqua, 55th), Sebastien Ibeagha (Geovane Jesus, 55th), Jose Antonio Martinez, Nolan Norris (Bernard Kamungo, 81st), Nkosi Tafari; Facundo Quignon; Herbert Endeley (Jesus Jimenez, 55th), Jesus Ferreira, Jader Obrian, Alan Velasco.
