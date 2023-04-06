|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Nashville
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Nashville, Jankowski 6 (Stastney), 7:47 (sh). 2, Nashville, McCarron 2 (Jankowski, McDonagh), 10:47. Penalties_Evangelista, NSH (Delay of Game), 6:35; Sherwood, NSH (Hooking), 11:32; Aho, CAR (High Sticking), 19:35.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_3, Nashville, Fabbro 2 (Stastney), 17:16 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 14-13-7_34. Nashville 8-6-9_23.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 1.
Goalies_Carolina, Andersen 20-10-1 (22 shots-20 saves). Nashville, Saros 31-22-7 (33-33).
A_17,762 (17,113). T_2:26.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Scott Cherrey.
