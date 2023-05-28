|Columbus
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Nashville
|0
|3
|—
|3
First Half_1, Columbus, Yeboah, 2 (Hernandez), 2nd minute.
Second Half_2, Nashville, Picault, 4 (Mukhtar), 56th; 3, Nashville, Bunbury, 2 (Lovitz), 80th; 4, Nashville, Mukhtar, 9 (Lovitz), 90th+7.
Goalies_Columbus, Patrick Schulte, Evan Bush; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.
Yellow Cards_Vallecilla, Columbus, 5th; McCarty, Nashville, 19th; Moore, Nashville, 60th; Godoy, Nashville, 77th; Morris, Columbus, 90th.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Walter Heatherly, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Kyle Atkins.
A_30,109.
Lineups
Columbus_Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen (Christian Ramirez, 87th), Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, Steven Moreira, Philip Quinton, Gustavo Vallecilla (Sean Zawadzki, 65th); Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe (Jacen Russell-Rowe, 84th), Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez, Yaw Yeboah.
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Lukas MacNaughton, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore; Anibal Godoy (Jan Gregus, 82nd), Dax McCarty (Sean Davis, 82nd), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Randall Leal, 72nd), Fafa Picault (Jacob Shaffelburg, 72nd); Teal Bunbury (Walker Zimmerman, 87th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.