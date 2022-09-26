Florida0000
Nashville1034

First Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 1 (Duchene), 14:23. Penalties_Jeannot, NSH (Boarding), 11:52; Del Zotto, FLA (Interference), 16:46.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH (Hooking), 18:02.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Glass 1 (Ekholm, Duchene), 8:01 (pp). 3, Nashville, Sissons 1 (Gross, Nurmi), 13:30. 4, Nashville, Jeannot 1 (Ekholm, McDonagh), 17:12. Penalties_Ludvig, FLA (Holding), 1:44; Tierney, FLA (Slashing), 7:19.

Shots on Goal_Florida 6-12-7_25. Nashville 18-8-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Knight 0-1-0 (20 shots-19 saves), Florida, Lyon 0-0-0 (18-15). Nashville, Askarov 0-0-0 (12-12), Nashville, Lankinen 1-0-0 (13-13).

A_0 (17,113). T_2:25.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, James Tobias.

