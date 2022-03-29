|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Nashville
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 23 (Stutzle, Norris), 4:53 (pp). 2, Nashville, McCarron 5 (Carrier, Ekholm), 19:21 (sh).
Second Period_3, Nashville, McCarron 6 (Cousins, Ekholm), 18:14.
Third Period_4, Nashville, Jeannot 23 (Trenin, Ekholm), 10:07. 5, Nashville, Duchene 35 (Forsberg, Carrier), 19:56 (en).
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-14-10_37. Nashville 10-11-11_32.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 6; Nashville 0 of 2.
Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 15-14-3 (31 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Saros 33-20-3 (37-36).
A_17,176 (17,113). T_2:41.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, James Tobias.
Commented
