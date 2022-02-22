|Nashville
|1
|2
|3
|—
|6
|Florida
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Florida, Reinhart 18 (Huberdeau, Duclair), 6:45 (pp). 2, Nashville, Forsberg 26 (Duchene, Carrier), 12:06. Penalties_Granlund, NSH (Holding), 5:45; Barkov, FLA (Interference), 13:24.
Second Period_3, Florida, Gudas 1 (Reinhart), 1:54. 4, Florida, Ekblad 14, 9:42. 5, Nashville, Josi 14 (Forsberg, Duchene), 10:44. 6, Nashville, Trenin 12 (Fabbro), 11:21. Penalties_Weegar, FLA (Roughing), 14:30; Nashville bench, served by Tomasino (Too Many Men on the Ice), 16:46.
Third Period_7, Florida, Bennett 22 (Huberdeau, Weegar), 8:11. 8, Nashville, Jeannot 16, 10:41 (sh). 9, Nashville, Granlund 8 (Forsberg, Josi), 14:29 (pp). 10, Nashville, Jeannot 17, 18:28 (en). Penalties_Carrier, NSH (Cross Checking), 9:51; Bennett, FLA (Cross Checking), 14:12.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 13-13-7_33. Florida 14-20-14_48.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Rittich 4-2-1 (48 shots-44 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 26-5-3 (32-27).
A_14,234 (19,250). T_2:37.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, David Brisebois.