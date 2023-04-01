|St. Louis
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Nashville
|2
|2
|2
|—
|6
First Period_1, Nashville, Novak 15 (Evangelista), 4:46. 2, Nashville, Glass 13 (Evangelista, Novak), 7:20 (pp).
Second Period_3, Nashville, Sissons 12, 7:36 (sh). 4, Nashville, Evangelista 6 (Novak, Sherwood), 13:27.
Third Period_5, St. Louis, Rosen 8 (Toropchenko), 8:36. 6, Nashville, Trenin 11, 11:49. 7, Nashville, Tomasino 5 (Novak, Barrie), 18:06 (pp).
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 3-15-4_22. Nashville 10-10-15_35.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Nashville 2 of 4.
Goalies_St. Louis, Greiss 7-10-0 (35 shots-29 saves). Nashville, Saros 30-21-7 (22-21).
A_17,348 (17,113). T_2:25.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Andrew Smith.
