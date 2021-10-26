THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, OCT. 26, 2021
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|6
|3
|4
|7
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|22
|.136
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|6
|2
|3
|5
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.154
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|6
|1
|4
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|6
|3
|2
|5
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|.333
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|6
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.143
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|4
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|26
|Phillip Tomasino
|4
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|17
|Ben Harpur
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|55
|Philippe Myers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|6
|17
|32
|49
|-22
|54
|6
|0
|2
|189
|.090
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|6
|19
|33
|52
|20
|56
|4
|0
|4
|178
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|5
|291
|2.88
|1
|4
|0
|0
|14
|140
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Connor Ingram
|1
|59
|2.03
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|0.943
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|6
|360
|2.67
|2
|4
|0
|0
|16
|175
|.893
|17
|32
|54
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|6
|360
|2.83
|4
|2
|0
|0
|17
|189
|.910
|19
|33
|56
