THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, OCT. 26, 2021

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi63474020022.136
F9Filip Forsberg6235-3200013.154
F64Mikael Granlund61450200010.100
F92Ryan Johansen6325-521019.333
F95Matt Duchene6134-2210019.053
F21Nick Cousins6123-1210017.059
F84Tanner Jeannot621311300114.143
F82Thomas Novak4033-100003.000
F10Colton Sissons6123020005.200
F26Phillip Tomasino4213-121007.286
D45Alexandre Carrier6022040005.000
D57Dante Fabbro6022220009.000
D14Mattias Ekholm6011-5200011.000
F11Luke Kunin6011020008.000
F28Eeli Tolvanen61010000020.050
F13Yakov Trenin6011-170008.000
D5Matt Benning3000-340001.000
D90Mark Borowiecki4000-300003.000
F8Cody Glass2000000002.000
F23Rocco Grimaldi2000000000.000
D17Ben Harpur2000-340000.000
D55Philippe Myers3000-120003.000
TEAM TOTALS6173249-2254602189.090
OPPONENT TOTALS61933522056404178.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros52912.881400141400.9000
39Connor Ingram1592.0310002350.943000
TEAM TOTALS63602.67240016175.893173254
OPPONENT TOTALS63602.83420017189.910193356

