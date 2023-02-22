THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi55153550730704232.065
F95Matt Duchene54172643128403124.137
F9Filip Forsberg50192342-420402157.121
F64Mikael Granlund5572431-161010071.099
F92Ryan Johansen55121628-133250186.140
F22Nino Niederreiter55161026-914201128.125
F75Juuso Parssinen415182321510246.109
F10Colton Sissons559122161000151.176
F8Cody Glass457132061220076.092
D14Mattias Ekholm5551318-32000093.054
F82Thomas Novak24710172420145.156
F13Yakov Trenin50781533301292.076
F84Tanner Jeannot55591408300187.057
D27Ryan McDonagh4811314151400150.020
F36Cole Smith49391214300052.058
D45Alexandre Carrier40268-32500146.043
D57Dante Fabbro52178-13600067.015
D3Jeremy Lauzon48358-75700058.052
F17Mark Jankowski2643741001227.148
F20Eeli Tolvanen13224-2400119.105
D46Jordan Gross10303-3210020.150
F47Michael McCarron15112-21700021.048
F12Zach Sanford8112-320019.111
F44Kiefer Sherwood51121110004.250
F26Philip Tomasino5112-2010010.100
D5Kevin Gravel12011-6000010.000
D90Mark Borowiecki40000120001.000
D55Roland McKeown6000180003.000
TEAM TOTALS55154267421-25566302241685.091
OPPONENT TOTALS551662764429519384271865.089
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros4224912.8421165111814000.916000
32Kevin Lankinen137542.76510344200.919000
30Yaroslav Askarov1574.1401004350.886000
TEAM TOTALS5533422.842722611561854.911154267566
OPPONENT TOTALS5533422.652820741461676.909166276519

