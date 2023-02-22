THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|55
|15
|35
|50
|7
|30
|7
|0
|4
|232
|.065
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|54
|17
|26
|43
|1
|28
|4
|0
|3
|124
|.137
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|-4
|20
|4
|0
|2
|157
|.121
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|55
|7
|24
|31
|-16
|10
|1
|0
|0
|71
|.099
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|55
|12
|16
|28
|-13
|32
|5
|0
|1
|86
|.140
|F
|22
|Nino Niederreiter
|55
|16
|10
|26
|-9
|14
|2
|0
|1
|128
|.125
|F
|75
|Juuso Parssinen
|41
|5
|18
|23
|2
|15
|1
|0
|2
|46
|.109
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|55
|9
|12
|21
|6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.176
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|45
|7
|13
|20
|6
|12
|2
|0
|0
|76
|.092
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|55
|5
|13
|18
|-3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|93
|.054
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|24
|7
|10
|17
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|45
|.156
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|50
|7
|8
|15
|3
|33
|0
|1
|2
|92
|.076
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|55
|5
|9
|14
|0
|83
|0
|0
|1
|87
|.057
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|48
|1
|13
|14
|15
|14
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.020
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|49
|3
|9
|12
|1
|43
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.058
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|40
|2
|6
|8
|-3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.043
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|52
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|36
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.015
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|48
|3
|5
|8
|-7
|57
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.052
|F
|17
|Mark Jankowski
|26
|4
|3
|7
|4
|10
|0
|1
|2
|27
|.148
|F
|20
|Eeli Tolvanen
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.105
|D
|46
|Jordan Gross
|10
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|20
|.150
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|12
|Zach Sanford
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|26
|Philip Tomasino
|5
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|5
|Kevin Gravel
|12
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|55
|Roland McKeown
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|154
|267
|421
|-25
|566
|30
|2
|24
|1685
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|166
|276
|442
|9
|519
|38
|4
|27
|1865
|.089
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|42
|2491
|2.84
|21
|16
|5
|1
|118
|1400
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|13
|754
|2.7
|6
|5
|1
|0
|34
|420
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Yaroslav Askarov
|1
|57
|4.14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|35
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3342
|2.84
|27
|22
|6
|1
|156
|1854
|.911
|154
|267
|566
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3342
|2.65
|28
|20
|7
|4
|146
|1676
|.909
|166
|276
|519
