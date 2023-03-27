THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|5
|36
|8
|0
|5
|269
|.067
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|4
|32
|5
|0
|3
|168
|.131
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|-4
|20
|4
|0
|2
|157
|.121
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|58
|9
|27
|36
|-16
|12
|1
|0
|1
|83
|.108
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|41
|14
|20
|34
|3
|6
|4
|0
|3
|76
|.184
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|62
|11
|17
|28
|8
|18
|4
|0
|0
|110
|.100
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|55
|12
|16
|28
|-13
|32
|5
|0
|1
|86
|.140
|F
|62
|Nino Niederreiter
|56
|18
|10
|28
|-9
|16
|3
|0
|1
|130
|.138
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|72
|11
|16
|27
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|72
|.153
|F
|75
|Juuso Parssinen
|42
|5
|18
|23
|2
|15
|1
|0
|2
|47
|.106
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|67
|10
|11
|21
|-1
|43
|0
|2
|2
|116
|.086
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|57
|5
|13
|18
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|99
|.051
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|61
|2
|15
|17
|11
|18
|0
|0
|1
|64
|.031
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|66
|3
|13
|16
|-4
|56
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.050
|F
|26
|Philip Tomasino
|21
|4
|12
|16
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|37
|.108
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|56
|5
|9
|14
|-1
|85
|0
|0
|1
|87
|.057
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|65
|3
|8
|11
|-11
|64
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.039
|D
|22
|Tyson Barrie
|14
|3
|6
|9
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.097
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|43
|2
|7
|9
|0
|27
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.042
|F
|77
|Luke Evangelista
|14
|5
|4
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.143
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|69
|1
|8
|9
|-2
|44
|0
|0
|0
|86
|.012
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|22
|4
|5
|9
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.100
|F
|17
|Mark Jankowski
|40
|5
|3
|8
|-4
|16
|0
|1
|2
|39
|.128
|F
|20
|Eeli Tolvanen
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.105
|D
|46
|Jordan Gross
|15
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|24
|.125
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|22
|1
|1
|2
|-7
|24
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|12
|Zach Sanford
|11
|1
|1
|2
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|D
|5
|Kevin Gravel
|18
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|43
|John Leonard
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|F
|70
|Egor Afanasyev
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|71
|Rasmus Asplund
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|55
|Roland McKeown
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|72
|199
|344
|543
|-49
|719
|39
|3
|31
|2147
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|72
|214
|358
|572
|31
|652
|45
|6
|34
|2395
|.089
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|56
|3325
|2.8
|28
|20
|7
|1
|155
|1831
|0.915
|0
|1
|0
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|17
|947
|2.72
|8
|7
|1
|0
|43
|517
|0.917
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Yaroslav Askarov
|1
|57
|4.14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|35
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|72
|4379
|2.81
|36
|28
|8
|1
|202
|2382
|.911
|199
|344
|719
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|72
|4379
|2.63
|36
|26
|10
|5
|189
|2136
|.907
|214
|358
|652
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
