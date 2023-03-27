THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi67184159536805269.067
F95Matt Duchene71223456432503168.131
F9Filip Forsberg50192342-420402157.121
F64Mikael Granlund5892736-161210183.108
F82Thomas Novak411420343640376.184
F8Cody Glass62111728818400110.100
F92Ryan Johansen55121628-133250186.140
F62Nino Niederreiter56181028-916301130.138
F10Colton Sissons7211162721800172.153
F75Juuso Parssinen425182321510247.106
F13Yakov Trenin67101121-143022116.086
D14Mattias Ekholm575131802400099.051
D27Ryan McDonagh6121517111800164.031
F36Cole Smith6631316-45600060.050
F26Philip Tomasino21412164430037.108
F84Tanner Jeannot565914-18500187.057
D3Jeremy Lauzon653811-116400076.039
D22Tyson Barrie14369-1600131.097
D45Alexandre Carrier4327902700148.042
F77Luke Evangelista145495000135.143
D57Dante Fabbro69189-24400086.012
F44Kiefer Sherwood2245942400040.100
F17Mark Jankowski40538-41601239.128
F20Eeli Tolvanen13224-2400119.105
D46Jordan Gross15303-3210024.125
D52Cal Foote1402212700010.000
F47Michael McCarron22112-72400026.038
F12Zach Sanford11112-4200114.071
D5Kevin Gravel18011-8200014.000
F43John Leonard4101100012.500
F70Egor Afanasyev9000-800009.000
F71Rasmus Asplund10000-220009.000
D90Mark Borowiecki40000120001.000
D55Roland McKeown6000180003.000
TEAM TOTALS72199344543-49719393312147.093
OPPONENT TOTALS7221435857231652456342395.089
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros5633252.828207115518310.915010
32Kevin Lankinen179472.728710435170.917000
30Yaroslav Askarov1574.1401004350.886000
TEAM TOTALS7243792.813628812022382.911199344719
OPPONENT TOTALS7243792.6336261051892136.907214358652

