THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 11, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|25
|8
|15
|23
|-8
|8
|2
|0
|1
|80
|.100
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|25
|6
|15
|21
|-4
|26
|2
|0
|1
|59
|.102
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|25
|6
|15
|21
|-4
|10
|4
|0
|2
|113
|.053
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|25
|4
|14
|18
|-11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|37
|.108
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|25
|7
|8
|15
|-4
|16
|2
|0
|1
|37
|.189
|F
|22
|Nino Niederreiter
|25
|10
|3
|13
|-6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|51
|.196
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|25
|1
|7
|8
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.024
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|25
|3
|4
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.125
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|25
|3
|3
|6
|5
|30
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.070
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|23
|0
|6
|6
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|25
|0
|6
|6
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|17
|Mark Jankowski
|13
|3
|2
|5
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|16
|.188
|F
|75
|Juuso Parssinen
|11
|3
|2
|5
|-5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|.176
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|20
|2
|3
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|24
|0
|4
|4
|-1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.105
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|15
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|46
|Jordan Gross
|5
|2
|0
|2
|-4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.222
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|12
|Zach Sanford
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|23
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|21
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|25
|65
|115
|180
|-42
|281
|15
|1
|10
|753
|.086
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|25
|77
|127
|204
|29
|279
|20
|3
|12
|828
|.093
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|19
|1103
|3.05
|9
|8
|2
|0
|56
|593
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|7
|395
|2.27
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|229
|0.934
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|25
|1521
|2.84
|12
|11
|2
|0
|71
|822
|.907
|65
|115
|281
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|25
|1521
|2.4
|13
|8
|4
|2
|60
|748
|.914
|77
|127
|279
