THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 11, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F9Filip Forsberg2581523-8820180.100
F95Matt Duchene2561521-42620159.102
D59Roman Josi2561521-410402113.053
F64Mikael Granlund2541418-11410037.108
F92Ryan Johansen257815-41620137.189
F22Nino Niederreiter2510313-6620151.196
D14Mattias Ekholm2517811000041.024
F10Colton Sissons253471200024.125
F84Tanner Jeannot2533653000043.070
D27Ryan McDonagh230665800020.000
F36Cole Smith2506622800023.000
F17Mark Jankowski133253401116.188
F75Juuso Parssinen11325-5010117.176
F13Yakov Trenin202351600033.061
D57Dante Fabbro24044-11600031.000
F28Eeli Tolvanen13224-2400119.105
F8Cody Glass15123-1200019.053
D46Jordan Gross5202-401009.222
F47Michael McCarron15112-21700021.048
F12Zach Sanford8112-320019.111
F44Kiefer Sherwood51121110004.250
D45Alexandre Carrier23101-3800026.038
D3Jeremy Lauzon21011-33700020.000
D90Mark Borowiecki40000120001.000
TEAM TOTALS2565115180-4228115110753.086
OPPONENT TOTALS25771272042927920312828.093
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros1911033.059820565930.906000
32Kevin Lankinen73952.273300152290.934000
TEAM TOTALS2515212.8412112071822.90765115281
OPPONENT TOTALS2515212.41384260748.91477127279

