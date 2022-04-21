THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi752069891640902263.076
F95Matt Duchene734038783301506210.190
F9Filip Forsberg643937761020808208.188
F92Ryan Johansen742336593531006111.207
F64Mikael Granlund75104555-1129303108.093
F84Tanner Jeannot762417415121215118.203
F26Philip Tomasino71111829410303102.108
D45Alexandre Carrier7222628254800087.023
D14Mattias Ekholm72523281442001138.036
F10Colton Sissons746212752610085.071
F13Yakov Trenin75177241044002129.132
F21Nick Cousins6491322-424301100.090
F11Luke Kunin7713922-795000120.108
F28Eeli Tolvanen73101222-714101149.067
D57Dante Fabbro6121921132400082.024
F47Michael McCarron467714137001248.146
D5Matt Benning6001111-193500057.000
F82Thomas Novak27167-4210025.040
F24Matt Luff213363200124.125
D90Mark Borowiecki52044-213900043.000
D55Philippe Myers2713451200028.036
D7Matt Tennyson8033040005.000
D38Jeremy Davies5011-520004.000
F8Cody Glass8011000009.000
D17Ben Harpur19011-102700013.000
D3Jeremy Lauzon1310131400017.059
F25Mathieu Olivier8011-2120003.000
F23Rocco Grimaldi7000020008.000
F77Kole Sherwood1000000002.000
F36Cole Smith8000-300003.000
TEAM TOTALS7724443167558957562412300.106
OPPONENT TOTALS77225389614-89900535312449.092
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros6538352.5738243416420440.92000
33David Rittich136663.425320383240.883000
39Connor Ingram21193.0311006640.906000
TEAM TOTALS7746652.74428542082432.908244431957
OPPONENT TOTALS7746652.953335932272283.894225389900

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you