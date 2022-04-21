THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|75
|20
|69
|89
|16
|40
|9
|0
|2
|263
|.076
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|73
|40
|38
|78
|3
|30
|15
|0
|6
|210
|.190
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|64
|39
|37
|76
|10
|20
|8
|0
|8
|208
|.188
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|74
|23
|36
|59
|3
|53
|10
|0
|6
|111
|.207
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|75
|10
|45
|55
|-11
|29
|3
|0
|3
|108
|.093
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|76
|24
|17
|41
|5
|121
|2
|1
|5
|118
|.203
|F
|26
|Philip Tomasino
|71
|11
|18
|29
|4
|10
|3
|0
|3
|102
|.108
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|72
|2
|26
|28
|25
|48
|0
|0
|0
|87
|.023
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|72
|5
|23
|28
|14
|42
|0
|0
|1
|138
|.036
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|74
|6
|21
|27
|5
|26
|1
|0
|0
|85
|.071
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|75
|17
|7
|24
|10
|44
|0
|0
|2
|129
|.132
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|64
|9
|13
|22
|-4
|24
|3
|0
|1
|100
|.090
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|77
|13
|9
|22
|-7
|95
|0
|0
|0
|120
|.108
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|73
|10
|12
|22
|-7
|14
|1
|0
|1
|149
|.067
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|61
|2
|19
|21
|13
|24
|0
|0
|0
|82
|.024
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|46
|7
|7
|14
|13
|70
|0
|1
|2
|48
|.146
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|60
|0
|11
|11
|-19
|35
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.000
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|27
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|24
|Matt Luff
|21
|3
|3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|24
|.125
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|52
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|139
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|D
|55
|Philippe Myers
|27
|1
|3
|4
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|8
|0
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|38
|Jeremy Davies
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|17
|Ben Harpur
|19
|0
|1
|1
|-10
|27
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|13
|1
|0
|1
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|77
|Kole Sherwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|244
|431
|675
|58
|957
|56
|2
|41
|2300
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|225
|389
|614
|-89
|900
|53
|5
|31
|2449
|.092
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|65
|3835
|2.57
|38
|24
|3
|4
|164
|2044
|0.92
|0
|0
|0
|33
|David Rittich
|13
|666
|3.42
|5
|3
|2
|0
|38
|324
|0.883
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Connor Ingram
|2
|119
|3.03
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|64
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|4665
|2.7
|44
|28
|5
|4
|208
|2432
|.908
|244
|431
|957
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|4665
|2.95
|33
|35
|9
|3
|227
|2283
|.894
|225
|389
|900
