THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi641863812140802229.079
F95Matt Duchene623433677221406176.193
F9Filip Forsberg53372865918708161.230
F64Mikael Granlund6494150-42930298.092
F92Ryan Johansen6317324915170389.191
F84Tanner Jeannot652217398106215107.206
F10Colton Sissons636212772210071.085
D45Alexandre Carrier6122325224200074.027
F26Philip Tomasino6010152541030382.122
F13Yakov Trenin64176231242002114.149
D14Mattias Ekholm61515201034001110.045
F11Luke Kunin6612820-659000105.114
F28Eeli Tolvanen6391120-512101136.066
F21Nick Cousins5371118-41930186.081
D57Dante Fabbro5311718162200069.014
F47Michael McCarron434711106500144.091
D5Matt Benning5401010-183500050.000
F82Thomas Novak27167-4210025.040
F24Matt Luff163364200117.176
D55Philippe Myers2713451200028.036
D7Matt Tennyson8033040005.000
D90Mark Borowiecki44022111400028.000
D38Jeremy Davies3011-420004.000
D17Ben Harpur19011-102700013.000
F25Mathieu Olivier8011-2120003.000
F8Cody Glass4000000005.000
F23Rocco Grimaldi7000020008.000
D3Jeremy Lauzon4000020005.000
F77Kole Sherwood1000000002.000
F36Cole Smith8000-300003.000
TEAM TOTALS6621537859377819501361948.110
OPPONENT TOTALS66192331523-103770464262102.091
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros5532612.5832203314017420.92000
33David Rittich115733.245310312810.89000
39Connor Ingram21193.0311006640.906000
TEAM TOTALS6639942.683824431772087.909215378819
OPPONENT TOTALS6639943.032831722001933.890192331770

