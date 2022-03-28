THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|64
|18
|63
|81
|21
|40
|8
|0
|2
|229
|.079
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|62
|34
|33
|67
|7
|22
|14
|0
|6
|176
|.193
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|53
|37
|28
|65
|9
|18
|7
|0
|8
|161
|.230
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|64
|9
|41
|50
|-4
|29
|3
|0
|2
|98
|.092
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|63
|17
|32
|49
|1
|51
|7
|0
|3
|89
|.191
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|65
|22
|17
|39
|8
|106
|2
|1
|5
|107
|.206
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|63
|6
|21
|27
|7
|22
|1
|0
|0
|71
|.085
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|61
|2
|23
|25
|22
|42
|0
|0
|0
|74
|.027
|F
|26
|Philip Tomasino
|60
|10
|15
|25
|4
|10
|3
|0
|3
|82
|.122
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|64
|17
|6
|23
|12
|42
|0
|0
|2
|114
|.149
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|61
|5
|15
|20
|10
|34
|0
|0
|1
|110
|.045
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|66
|12
|8
|20
|-6
|59
|0
|0
|0
|105
|.114
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|63
|9
|11
|20
|-5
|12
|1
|0
|1
|136
|.066
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|53
|7
|11
|18
|-4
|19
|3
|0
|1
|86
|.081
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|53
|1
|17
|18
|16
|22
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.014
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|43
|4
|7
|11
|10
|65
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.091
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|54
|0
|10
|10
|-18
|35
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.000
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|27
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|24
|Matt Luff
|16
|3
|3
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|17
|.176
|D
|55
|Philippe Myers
|27
|1
|3
|4
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|8
|0
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|44
|0
|2
|2
|1
|114
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|D
|38
|Jeremy Davies
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|17
|Ben Harpur
|19
|0
|1
|1
|-10
|27
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|77
|Kole Sherwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|215
|378
|593
|77
|819
|50
|1
|36
|1948
|.110
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|192
|331
|523
|-103
|770
|46
|4
|26
|2102
|.091
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|55
|3261
|2.58
|32
|20
|3
|3
|140
|1742
|0.92
|0
|0
|0
|33
|David Rittich
|11
|573
|3.24
|5
|3
|1
|0
|31
|281
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Connor Ingram
|2
|119
|3.03
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|64
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|3994
|2.68
|38
|24
|4
|3
|177
|2087
|.909
|215
|378
|819
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|3994
|3.03
|28
|31
|7
|2
|200
|1933
|.890
|192
|331
|770
