THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F95Matt Duchene3191625-32630174.122
F9Filip Forsberg3191625-71220198.092
D59Roman Josi3171825-414403139.050
F64Mikael Granlund3141620-12410042.095
F92Ryan Johansen318917-62820145.178
F22Nino Niederreiter3111516-6620163.175
D14Mattias Ekholm31281021000052.038
F10Colton Sissons313580200029.103
F8Cody Glass212571400029.069
D27Ryan McDonagh240776800020.000
F75Juuso Parssinen17347-7010124.125
F13Yakov Trenin262572800045.044
D57Dante Fabbro3015611600042.024
F17Mark Jankowski173363401118.167
F84Tanner Jeannot3133624100044.068
F36Cole Smith3106603200032.000
F20Eeli Tolvanen13224-2400119.105
D45Alexandre Carrier25213-1800130.067
D46Jordan Gross10303-3210020.150
F47Michael McCarron15112-21700021.048
F82Thomas Novak2112101005.200
F12Zach Sanford8112-320019.111
F44Kiefer Sherwood51121110004.250
D3Jeremy Lauzon24011-53700027.000
D90Mark Borowiecki40000120001.000
D5Kevin Gravel4000-300002.000
D55Roland McKeown3000-160000.000
TEAM TOTALS3178139217-4632617112934.084
OPPONENT TOTALS319415524931324253161032.091
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros2414102.8111940667590.913000
32Kevin Lankinen84542.643400202650.925000
TEAM TOTALS3118902.77141340861024.90978139326
OPPONENT TOTALS3118902.351795373929.91694155324

