THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|31
|9
|16
|25
|-3
|26
|3
|0
|1
|74
|.122
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|31
|9
|16
|25
|-7
|12
|2
|0
|1
|98
|.092
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|31
|7
|18
|25
|-4
|14
|4
|0
|3
|139
|.050
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|31
|4
|16
|20
|-12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|42
|.095
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|31
|8
|9
|17
|-6
|28
|2
|0
|1
|45
|.178
|F
|22
|Nino Niederreiter
|31
|11
|5
|16
|-6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|63
|.175
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|31
|2
|8
|10
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.038
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|31
|3
|5
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|21
|2
|5
|7
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|24
|0
|7
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|F
|75
|Juuso Parssinen
|17
|3
|4
|7
|-7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|.125
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|26
|2
|5
|7
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.044
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|30
|1
|5
|6
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|17
|Mark Jankowski
|17
|3
|3
|6
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|18
|.167
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|31
|3
|3
|6
|2
|41
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.068
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|31
|0
|6
|6
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|20
|Eeli Tolvanen
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.105
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|25
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.067
|D
|46
|Jordan Gross
|10
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|20
|.150
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|12
|Zach Sanford
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|24
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|37
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|5
|Kevin Gravel
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|55
|Roland McKeown
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|78
|139
|217
|-46
|326
|17
|1
|12
|934
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|94
|155
|249
|31
|324
|25
|3
|16
|1032
|.091
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|24
|1410
|2.81
|11
|9
|4
|0
|66
|759
|0.913
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|8
|454
|2.64
|3
|4
|0
|0
|20
|265
|0.925
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|1890
|2.77
|14
|13
|4
|0
|86
|1024
|.909
|78
|139
|326
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|1890
|2.35
|17
|9
|5
|3
|73
|929
|.916
|94
|155
|324
