THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|74
|20
|68
|88
|17
|40
|9
|0
|2
|262
|.076
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|72
|39
|38
|77
|3
|28
|15
|0
|6
|210
|.186
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|63
|38
|37
|75
|9
|18
|7
|0
|8
|203
|.187
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|73
|23
|35
|58
|4
|53
|10
|0
|6
|110
|.209
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|74
|10
|45
|55
|-12
|29
|3
|0
|3
|107
|.093
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|75
|24
|17
|41
|5
|119
|2
|1
|5
|118
|.203
|F
|26
|Philip Tomasino
|70
|11
|18
|29
|4
|10
|3
|0
|3
|102
|.108
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|71
|2
|26
|28
|24
|48
|0
|0
|0
|86
|.023
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|71
|5
|23
|28
|13
|42
|0
|0
|1
|137
|.036
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|73
|6
|21
|27
|5
|26
|1
|0
|0
|83
|.072
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|74
|17
|7
|24
|10
|44
|0
|0
|2
|127
|.134
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|63
|9
|13
|22
|-3
|24
|3
|0
|1
|98
|.092
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|76
|13
|9
|22
|-7
|95
|0
|0
|0
|116
|.112
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|72
|10
|12
|22
|-7
|14
|1
|0
|1
|148
|.068
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|60
|2
|19
|21
|14
|24
|0
|0
|0
|79
|.025
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|46
|7
|7
|14
|13
|70
|0
|1
|2
|48
|.146
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|59
|0
|11
|11
|-19
|35
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.000
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|27
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|24
|Matt Luff
|21
|3
|3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|24
|.125
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|51
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|139
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.000
|D
|55
|Philippe Myers
|27
|1
|3
|4
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|8
|0
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|38
|Jeremy Davies
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|17
|Ben Harpur
|19
|0
|1
|1
|-10
|27
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|13
|1
|0
|1
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|77
|Kole Sherwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|242
|429
|671
|58
|951
|55
|2
|41
|2273
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|223
|385
|608
|-89
|890
|52
|5
|31
|2428
|.092
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|64
|3770
|2.58
|37
|24
|3
|4
|162
|2023
|0.92
|0
|0
|0
|33
|David Rittich
|13
|666
|3.42
|5
|3
|2
|0
|38
|324
|0.883
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Connor Ingram
|2
|119
|3.03
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|64
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|4600
|2.71
|43
|28
|5
|4
|206
|2411
|.908
|242
|429
|951
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|4600
|2.96
|33
|35
|8
|3
|225
|2256
|.894
|223
|385
|890
