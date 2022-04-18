THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi742068881740902262.076
F95Matt Duchene723938773281506210.186
F9Filip Forsberg63383775918708203.187
F92Ryan Johansen732335584531006110.209
F64Mikael Granlund74104555-1229303107.093
F84Tanner Jeannot752417415119215118.203
F26Philip Tomasino70111829410303102.108
D45Alexandre Carrier7122628244800086.023
D14Mattias Ekholm71523281342001137.036
F10Colton Sissons736212752610083.072
F13Yakov Trenin74177241044002127.134
F21Nick Cousins6391322-32430198.092
F11Luke Kunin7613922-795000116.112
F28Eeli Tolvanen72101222-714101148.068
D57Dante Fabbro6021921142400079.025
F47Michael McCarron467714137001248.146
D5Matt Benning5901111-193500057.000
F82Thomas Novak27167-4210025.040
F24Matt Luff213363200124.125
D90Mark Borowiecki51044-213900041.000
D55Philippe Myers2713451200028.036
D7Matt Tennyson8033040005.000
D38Jeremy Davies5011-520004.000
F8Cody Glass7011000008.000
D17Ben Harpur19011-102700013.000
D3Jeremy Lauzon1310131400017.059
F25Mathieu Olivier8011-2120003.000
F23Rocco Grimaldi7000020008.000
F77Kole Sherwood1000000002.000
F36Cole Smith8000-300003.000
TEAM TOTALS7624242967158951552412273.106
OPPONENT TOTALS76223385608-89890525312428.092
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros6437702.5837243416220230.92000
33David Rittich136663.425320383240.883000
39Connor Ingram21193.0311006640.906000
TEAM TOTALS7646002.714328542062411.908242429951
OPPONENT TOTALS7646002.963335832252256.894223385890

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you