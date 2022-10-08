THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 8, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|22
|Nino Niederreiter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|4
|8
|12
|15
|13
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.125
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-16
|13
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|0.968
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.968
|4
|8
|13
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|60
|3.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|31
|.875
|1
|2
|13
