THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 8, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F44Kiefer Sherwood11122200011.000
F95Matt Duchene1101100005.200
D14Mattias Ekholm1011200001.000
D57Dante Fabbro1011200002.000
F9Filip Forsberg1011100002.000
F8Cody Glass1011100001.000
F64Mikael Granlund1011120004.000
D27Ryan McDonagh1011200001.000
F22Nino Niederreiter11012000011.000
F36Cole Smith1011100000.000
F28Eeli Tolvanen1101100013.333
D90Mark Borowiecki1000150001.000
D45Alexandre Carrier1000-100000.000
F84Tanner Jeannot1000-100003.000
F92Ryan Johansen1000120003.000
D59Roman Josi1000020003.000
F10Colton Sissons1000-100001.000
F13Yakov Trenin1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS14812151300132.125
OPPONENT TOTALS1123-161300031.032
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros1601.010001310.968000
TEAM TOTALS1601.01000131.9684813
OPPONENT TOTALS1603.00100331.8751213

