THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, NOV. 27, 2021

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F95Matt Duchene2012921-2840357.211
F64Mikael Granlund20515202610136.139
D59Roman Josi207132031640162.113
F92Ryan Johansen2061016-6820129.207
F9Filip Forsberg116410-2610126.231
F84Tanner Jeannot20549-12400135.143
D45Alexandre Carrier1725721200019.105
F11Luke Kunin2024621000024.083
F10Colton Sissons20246-2400022.091
F26Phillip Tomasino18426-5820122.182
F82Thomas Novak17055-2200015.000
F28Eeli Tolvanen201452000054.019
F13Yakov Trenin20235-1900130.067
F21Nick Cousins16134-5610028.036
D57Dante Fabbro2004461000024.000
D14Mattias Ekholm20033-6400033.000
D5Matt Benning17022-61000013.000
F25Mathieu Olivier50110120001.000
D90Mark Borowiecki14000-43900012.000
F8Cody Glass2000000002.000
F23Rocco Grimaldi5000100006.000
D17Ben Harpur4000-640003.000
F47Michael McCarron60000100005.000
D55Philippe Myers80002200011.000
TEAM TOTALS205595150-2821215010569.097
OPPONENT TOTALS205799156191931319613.093
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros179852.59710414970.918000
39Connor Ingram21193.0311006640.906000
33David Rittich2911.9810003450.933000
TEAM TOTALS2012092.51181050606.9075595212
OPPONENT TOTALS2012092.6983152566.9035799193

