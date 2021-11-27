THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, NOV. 27, 2021
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|20
|12
|9
|21
|-2
|8
|4
|0
|3
|57
|.211
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|20
|5
|15
|20
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|36
|.139
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|20
|7
|13
|20
|3
|16
|4
|0
|1
|62
|.113
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|20
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|8
|2
|0
|1
|29
|.207
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|11
|6
|4
|10
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|26
|.231
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|20
|5
|4
|9
|-1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.143
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|17
|2
|5
|7
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.105
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|20
|2
|4
|6
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.083
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|20
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|F
|26
|Phillip Tomasino
|18
|4
|2
|6
|-5
|8
|2
|0
|1
|22
|.182
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|17
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|20
|1
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|20
|2
|3
|5
|-1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.067
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|16
|1
|3
|4
|-5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|20
|0
|4
|4
|6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|20
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.000
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|17
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|39
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|17
|Ben Harpur
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|55
|Philippe Myers
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|20
|55
|95
|150
|-28
|212
|15
|0
|10
|569
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|20
|57
|99
|156
|19
|193
|13
|1
|9
|613
|.093
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|17
|985
|2.5
|9
|7
|1
|0
|41
|497
|0.918
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Connor Ingram
|2
|119
|3.03
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|64
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|33
|David Rittich
|2
|91
|1.98
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|45
|0.933
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|20
|1209
|2.5
|11
|8
|1
|0
|50
|606
|.907
|55
|95
|212
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|20
|1209
|2.6
|9
|8
|3
|1
|52
|566
|.903
|57
|99
|193
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.