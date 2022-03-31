THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|65
|18
|63
|81
|21
|40
|8
|0
|2
|232
|.078
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|63
|35
|33
|68
|8
|22
|14
|0
|6
|177
|.198
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|54
|37
|29
|66
|10
|18
|7
|0
|8
|164
|.226
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|65
|9
|41
|50
|-4
|29
|3
|0
|2
|101
|.089
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|64
|17
|32
|49
|2
|51
|7
|0
|3
|90
|.189
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|66
|23
|17
|40
|9
|110
|2
|1
|5
|108
|.213
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|62
|2
|25
|27
|25
|42
|0
|0
|0
|75
|.027
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|64
|6
|21
|27
|9
|24
|1
|0
|0
|72
|.083
|F
|26
|Philip Tomasino
|61
|10
|15
|25
|5
|10
|3
|0
|3
|82
|.122
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|65
|17
|7
|24
|13
|42
|0
|0
|2
|117
|.145
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|62
|5
|18
|23
|13
|36
|0
|0
|1
|114
|.044
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|67
|12
|8
|20
|-6
|61
|0
|0
|0
|106
|.113
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|64
|9
|11
|20
|-5
|14
|1
|0
|1
|136
|.066
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|54
|7
|12
|19
|-3
|19
|3
|0
|1
|88
|.080
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|53
|1
|17
|18
|16
|22
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.014
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|44
|6
|7
|13
|12
|65
|0
|1
|2
|47
|.128
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|55
|0
|10
|10
|-17
|35
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.000
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|27
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|24
|Matt Luff
|16
|3
|3
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|17
|.176
|D
|55
|Philippe Myers
|27
|1
|3
|4
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|8
|0
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|44
|0
|2
|2
|1
|114
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|D
|38
|Jeremy Davies
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|17
|Ben Harpur
|19
|0
|1
|1
|-10
|27
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|77
|Kole Sherwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|219
|386
|605
|96
|831
|50
|2
|37
|1980
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|193
|333
|526
|-124
|774
|47
|4
|26
|2139
|.090
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|56
|3321
|2.55
|33
|20
|3
|3
|141
|1779
|0.921
|0
|0
|0
|33
|David Rittich
|11
|573
|3.24
|5
|3
|1
|0
|31
|281
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Connor Ingram
|2
|119
|3.03
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|64
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4054
|2.66
|39
|24
|4
|3
|178
|2124
|.910
|219
|386
|831
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4054
|3.03
|28
|32
|7
|2
|203
|1964
|.889
|193
|333
|774
