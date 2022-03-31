THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi651863812140802232.078
F95Matt Duchene633533688221406177.198
F9Filip Forsberg543729661018708164.226
F64Mikael Granlund6594150-429302101.089
F92Ryan Johansen6417324925170390.189
F84Tanner Jeannot662317409110215108.213
D45Alexandre Carrier6222527254200075.027
F10Colton Sissons646212792410072.083
F26Philip Tomasino6110152551030382.122
F13Yakov Trenin65177241342002117.145
D14Mattias Ekholm62518231336001114.044
F11Luke Kunin6712820-661000106.113
F28Eeli Tolvanen6491120-514101136.066
F21Nick Cousins5471219-31930188.080
D57Dante Fabbro5311718162200069.014
F47Michael McCarron446713126501247.128
D5Matt Benning5501010-173500053.000
F82Thomas Novak27167-4210025.040
F24Matt Luff163364200117.176
D55Philippe Myers2713451200028.036
D7Matt Tennyson8033040005.000
D90Mark Borowiecki44022111400028.000
D38Jeremy Davies4011-420004.000
D17Ben Harpur19011-102700013.000
F25Mathieu Olivier8011-2120003.000
F8Cody Glass4000000005.000
F23Rocco Grimaldi7000020008.000
D3Jeremy Lauzon5000120007.000
F77Kole Sherwood1000000002.000
F36Cole Smith8000-300003.000
TEAM TOTALS6721938660596831502371980.111
OPPONENT TOTALS67193333526-124774474262139.090
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros5633212.5533203314117790.921000
33David Rittich115733.245310312810.89000
39Connor Ingram21193.0311006640.906000
TEAM TOTALS6740542.663924431782124.910219386831
OPPONENT TOTALS6740543.032832722031964.889193333774

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you