THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D59Roman Josi711968872240902253.075
F95Matt Duchene693837758221406196.194
F9Filip Forsberg603834721418708185.205
F92Ryan Johansen702334573531006107.215
F64Mikael Granlund7194453-829302105.086
F84Tanner Jeannot722417418117215116.207
D45Alexandre Carrier6822628254600079.025
F26Philip Tomasino6711172851030395.116
F10Colton Sissons706212782610080.075
D14Mattias Ekholm68521261340001129.039
F13Yakov Trenin71177241144002125.136
F28Eeli Tolvanen6991221-614101145.062
F21Nick Cousins6081220-42430195.084
F11Luke Kunin7312820-893000113.106
D57Dante Fabbro5711819152400075.013
F47Michael McCarron467714137001248.146
D5Matt Benning5701111-183500055.000
F82Thomas Novak27167-4210025.040
F24Matt Luff213363200124.125
D55Philippe Myers2713451200028.036
D90Mark Borowiecki49033113700035.000
D7Matt Tennyson8033040005.000
D38Jeremy Davies5011-520004.000
D17Ben Harpur19011-102700013.000
D3Jeremy Lauzon1110131200016.063
F25Mathieu Olivier8011-2120003.000
F8Cody Glass4000000005.000
F23Rocco Grimaldi7000020008.000
F77Kole Sherwood1000000002.000
F36Cole Smith8000-300003.000
TEAM TOTALS7323541565089931542402173.108
OPPONENT TOTALS73208357565-119864494292332.089
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros6136212.536223415119400.922000
33David Rittich126363.215320343110.891000
39Connor Ingram21193.0311006640.906000
TEAM TOTALS7344202.624226541912315.911235415931
OPPONENT TOTALS7344202.993134822182156.892208357864

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you