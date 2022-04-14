THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|71
|19
|68
|87
|22
|40
|9
|0
|2
|253
|.075
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|69
|38
|37
|75
|8
|22
|14
|0
|6
|196
|.194
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|60
|38
|34
|72
|14
|18
|7
|0
|8
|185
|.205
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|70
|23
|34
|57
|3
|53
|10
|0
|6
|107
|.215
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|71
|9
|44
|53
|-8
|29
|3
|0
|2
|105
|.086
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|72
|24
|17
|41
|8
|117
|2
|1
|5
|116
|.207
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|68
|2
|26
|28
|25
|46
|0
|0
|0
|79
|.025
|F
|26
|Philip Tomasino
|67
|11
|17
|28
|5
|10
|3
|0
|3
|95
|.116
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|70
|6
|21
|27
|8
|26
|1
|0
|0
|80
|.075
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|68
|5
|21
|26
|13
|40
|0
|0
|1
|129
|.039
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|71
|17
|7
|24
|11
|44
|0
|0
|2
|125
|.136
|F
|28
|Eeli Tolvanen
|69
|9
|12
|21
|-6
|14
|1
|0
|1
|145
|.062
|F
|21
|Nick Cousins
|60
|8
|12
|20
|-4
|24
|3
|0
|1
|95
|.084
|F
|11
|Luke Kunin
|73
|12
|8
|20
|-8
|93
|0
|0
|0
|113
|.106
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|57
|1
|18
|19
|15
|24
|0
|0
|0
|75
|.013
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|46
|7
|7
|14
|13
|70
|0
|1
|2
|48
|.146
|D
|5
|Matt Benning
|57
|0
|11
|11
|-18
|35
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.000
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|27
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|24
|Matt Luff
|21
|3
|3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|24
|.125
|D
|55
|Philippe Myers
|27
|1
|3
|4
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|49
|0
|3
|3
|1
|137
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.000
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|8
|0
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|38
|Jeremy Davies
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|17
|Ben Harpur
|19
|0
|1
|1
|-10
|27
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|77
|Kole Sherwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|235
|415
|650
|89
|931
|54
|2
|40
|2173
|.108
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|208
|357
|565
|-119
|864
|49
|4
|29
|2332
|.089
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|61
|3621
|2.5
|36
|22
|3
|4
|151
|1940
|0.922
|0
|0
|0
|33
|David Rittich
|12
|636
|3.21
|5
|3
|2
|0
|34
|311
|0.891
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Connor Ingram
|2
|119
|3.03
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|64
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|4420
|2.62
|42
|26
|5
|4
|191
|2315
|.911
|235
|415
|931
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|4420
|2.99
|31
|34
|8
|2
|218
|2156
|.892
|208
|357
|864
