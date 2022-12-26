THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 26, 2022
Nashville Predators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|32
|10
|16
|26
|-4
|26
|3
|0
|1
|78
|.128
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|32
|7
|19
|26
|-5
|16
|4
|0
|3
|140
|.050
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|32
|9
|16
|25
|-7
|12
|2
|0
|1
|103
|.087
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|32
|4
|16
|20
|-12
|4
|1
|0
|0
|42
|.095
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|32
|9
|9
|18
|-6
|30
|3
|0
|1
|48
|.188
|F
|22
|Nino Niederreiter
|32
|11
|6
|17
|-7
|6
|2
|0
|1
|66
|.167
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|32
|2
|8
|10
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.036
|F
|8
|Cody Glass
|22
|2
|6
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|32
|3
|5
|8
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.100
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|25
|0
|7
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|F
|75
|Juuso Parssinen
|18
|3
|4
|7
|-7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|.125
|F
|13
|Yakov Trenin
|27
|2
|5
|7
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.043
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|31
|1
|5
|6
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.022
|F
|17
|Mark Jankowski
|17
|3
|3
|6
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|18
|.167
|F
|84
|Tanner Jeannot
|32
|3
|3
|6
|1
|41
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.064
|F
|36
|Cole Smith
|32
|0
|6
|6
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.000
|F
|20
|Eeli Tolvanen
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.105
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|26
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|31
|.065
|D
|46
|Jordan Gross
|10
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|20
|.150
|F
|82
|Thomas Novak
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|47
|Michael McCarron
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|12
|Zach Sanford
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|44
|Kiefer Sherwood
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|3
|Jeremy Lauzon
|25
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|37
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.000
|D
|90
|Mark Borowiecki
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|5
|Kevin Gravel
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|55
|Roland McKeown
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|32
|80
|143
|223
|-54
|334
|18
|1
|12
|973
|.082
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|32
|97
|159
|256
|39
|330
|25
|3
|17
|1078
|.090
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|25
|1474
|2.81
|11
|9
|5
|0
|69
|805
|0.914
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kevin Lankinen
|8
|454
|2.64
|3
|4
|0
|0
|20
|265
|0.925
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|32
|1954
|2.78
|14
|13
|5
|0
|89
|1070
|.910
|80
|143
|334
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|32
|1954
|2.34
|18
|9
|5
|3
|75
|968
|.918
|97
|159
|330
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.