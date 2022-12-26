THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 26, 2022

Nashville Predators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F95Matt Duchene32101626-42630178.128
D59Roman Josi3271926-516403140.050
F9Filip Forsberg3291625-712201103.087
F64Mikael Granlund3241620-12410042.095
F92Ryan Johansen329918-63030148.188
F22Nino Niederreiter3211617-7620166.167
D14Mattias Ekholm32281021000056.036
F8Cody Glass222682400030.067
F10Colton Sissons32358-1200030.100
D27Ryan McDonagh250776800022.000
F75Juuso Parssinen18347-7010124.125
F13Yakov Trenin272572800047.043
D57Dante Fabbro3115601600045.022
F17Mark Jankowski173363401118.167
F84Tanner Jeannot3233614100047.064
F36Cole Smith3206603200037.000
F20Eeli Tolvanen13224-2400119.105
D45Alexandre Carrier26213-21200131.065
D46Jordan Gross10303-3210020.150
F82Thomas Novak3123001006.167
F47Michael McCarron15112-21700021.048
F12Zach Sanford8112-320019.111
F44Kiefer Sherwood51121110004.250
D3Jeremy Lauzon25011-63700027.000
D90Mark Borowiecki40000120001.000
D5Kevin Gravel4000-300002.000
D55Roland McKeown3000-160000.000
TEAM TOTALS3280143223-5433418112973.082
OPPONENT TOTALS329715925639330253171078.090
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
74Juuse Saros2514742.8111950698050.914000
32Kevin Lankinen84542.643400202650.925000
TEAM TOTALS3219542.78141350891070.91080143334
OPPONENT TOTALS3219542.341895375968.91897159330

